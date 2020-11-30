Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man ‘failed to report’ wife’s death

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe

A Tasmanian man is accused of burying his partner on their rural property after failing to report her death to authorities.

Police said the 69-year-old man's partner died in August, three months before officers visited the property in Cranbrook on the state's central east coast last week where they uncovered a grave containing the woman's body.

The man was charged with failing to report a death and mishandling human remains.

He will appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court in March next year.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man 'failed to report' wife's death

More Stories

charges death editors picks tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge ‘out of the blue’ donation to Maranoa Toy Run

        Premium Content Huge ‘out of the blue’ donation to Maranoa Toy Run

        News THE Maranoa Motorcyclists Toy Run received a sudden busload of Christmas presents, many of which were handmade, for kids in need.

        How Western Downs shoppers can help those in need this Christmas

        Premium Content How Western Downs shoppers can help those in need this...

        News HERE’S how Western Downs shoppers can help feed six million Aussies seeking food...

        WARNING: Scammers targeting South West Queensland

        Premium Content WARNING: Scammers targeting South West Queensland

        News HERE’S how you can protect yourself against online scammers this holiday season:...

        Motorbikers flock to Roma for huge Christmas charity run

        Premium Content Motorbikers flock to Roma for huge Christmas charity run

        News THIS year’s Maranoa Motorcyclists Toy Run had the largest turnout since 2012, with...