Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

A Dalby teenager was arrested for kicking and abusing an ATM after he told police it ate his debit card.

Matthew John Anscombe, 18, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23, charged with committing a public nuisance.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The court heard police were conducting patrols along Cunningham St about 2am on January 19, when they were made aware of a disturbance in the vicinity of Dalby Shoppingworld.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court a witness called them, and said they observed two men “hitting and kicking” at an ATM, calling it a “c---”, and yelling “f---” multiple times.

Sergeant Brady said Anscombe was one of the men yelling obscenities, with police taking up with him in relation to the matter.

The court heard Anscombe made full admissions to police, and told them the automated teller machine had taken his card.

Sergeant Brady said there was some damage caused to the machine from the incident, but the bank did not wish to make a formal complaint.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said his behaviour would have “disturbed” people in the early hours of the morning.

Anscombe pleaded guilty and was fined $380.

No conviction was recorded.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription