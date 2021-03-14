Menu
IN COURT: Matthew John Anscombe faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.
Crime

Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

Sam Turner
14th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
A Dalby teenager was arrested for kicking and abusing an ATM after he told police it ate his debit card.

Matthew John Anscombe, 18, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23, charged with committing a public nuisance.

The court heard police were conducting patrols along Cunningham St about 2am on January 19, when they were made aware of a disturbance in the vicinity of Dalby Shoppingworld.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court a witness called them, and said they observed two men “hitting and kicking” at an ATM, calling it a “c---”, and yelling “f---” multiple times.

Sergeant Brady said Anscombe was one of the men yelling obscenities, with police taking up with him in relation to the matter.

The court heard Anscombe made full admissions to police, and told them the automated teller machine had taken his card.

Sergeant Brady said there was some damage caused to the machine from the incident, but the bank did not wish to make a formal complaint.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said his behaviour would have “disturbed” people in the early hours of the morning.

Anscombe pleaded guilty and was fined $380.

No conviction was recorded.

