Man faces charges for taking home printers from work

A MAN has received a good behaviour bond after he stole four printers to save them from the tip.

Robert John Doe, 51, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of stealing by clerks and servants.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the offending happened between August 2017 and January 2019 when Doe was employed at Wide Bay IT.

The court heard Doe had worked with the business between that time.

On January 10 police were contacted by the manager of the business, who said Doe was in possession of property belonging to the Wide Bay IT.

On January 14, police searched Doe's home where they found four printers.

Doe told police he thought the printers were going to be thrown away and was saving the others from going to the dump.

Sgt Klaassen said Doe only had permission to take one printer.

Doe's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court since the printers had been returned the printers had been used for spare parts.

Mr Dwyer said it had been 33 years since his client's last offence.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Doe's plea of guilty and lack of history.

Doe received a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.