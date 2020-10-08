Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
Crime

Man extradited over bouncy castle arson

by Melissa Iaria
8th Oct 2020 6:48 PM

A man suspected of carrying out a series of fire attacks on jumping castles in Victoria has been arrested in Perth.

Victoria Police detectives extradited the 55-year-old man following his capture in the WA capital in August as part of a separate investigation by WA Police and Australian Federal Police.

A warrant had been out for the man's arrest in Victoria after he failed to show up in court in 2018 to answer allegations about a series of arson attacks involving bouncy castles.

He was charged in 2017 with eight counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson following an investigation into the fires.

Victoria Police have previously made several public appeals in an effort to find the man.

He is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening.

Originally published as Man extradited to Vic over bouncy castle arson

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

        Premium Content Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

        News WHEN police stopped to help a man, who had bogged his car, they got more than they bargained for.

        Smoke warning as multiple crews battle Ducklo bushfire

        Premium Content Smoke warning as multiple crews battle Ducklo bushfire

        News SMOKE is being pushed towards Dalby and its surrounds due to a bushfire that’s been...

        Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        Premium Content Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        News NAMED: A Chinchilla mother who stole toilet paper from Drakes faced court for...

        Thieves target Western Downs gas well site

        Premium Content Thieves target Western Downs gas well site

        News A MAJOR energy company had thieves target their gas well for a very strange reason.