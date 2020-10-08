Man extradited over bouncy castle arson

A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.

A man suspected of carrying out a series of fire attacks on jumping castles in Victoria has been arrested in Perth.

Victoria Police detectives extradited the 55-year-old man following his capture in the WA capital in August as part of a separate investigation by WA Police and Australian Federal Police.

A warrant had been out for the man's arrest in Victoria after he failed to show up in court in 2018 to answer allegations about a series of arson attacks involving bouncy castles.

He was charged in 2017 with eight counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson following an investigation into the fires.

Victoria Police have previously made several public appeals in an effort to find the man.

He is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening.

Originally published as Man extradited to Vic over bouncy castle arson