Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th May 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

More Stories

crime exposed flasher queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        P-plater caught driving 174km/hr in 'horror period'

        premium_icon P-plater caught driving 174km/hr in 'horror period'

        News A Dalby police officer says speeding has become worse since travel restrictions and border closures came into play.

        New melon varieties to be showcased online

        premium_icon New melon varieties to be showcased online

        News MELON farmers have access to new videos from the Australian Melon Association amid...

        REVEALED: Main culprits behind illegal developments

        premium_icon REVEALED: Main culprits behind illegal developments

        News The main reason for illegal developments across the Western Downs.

        Farmer buried up to his neck by a fallen grain silo

        premium_icon Farmer buried up to his neck by a fallen grain silo

        News The farmer was pinned by the silo's contents