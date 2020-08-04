Man dropped meth stash at Chinchilla servo

BUSTED: Michael Anthony Jackson was at a Chinchilla service station when a sandwich bag containing drugs dropped out of his pocket Pic: Dylan Robinson

MICHAEL Anthony Jackson was at a Chinchilla service station when a sandwich bag containing drugs dropped out of his pocket - when an attendant found it and saw what was inside he immediately called police.

Jackson appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court via video link from jail on July 23, and pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and trespass.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said at 11.55am on April 3, Chinchilla police were called to the service station after an employee called to report a male who dropped a sandwich bag of drugs in their business.

“Police seized the property, (and) they obtained CCTV footage of the incident,” snr const Tahana said.

“The property was a sandwich bag as described, it contained a further four small clip seal bags containing clear crystals.

“The total weight of the drug by itself was 1.1 grams.”

Snr const Tahana said when police reviewed footage they recognised Jackson who appeared to be highly agitated and under the influence of drugs.

Snr const Tahana said on May 8, police were conducting patrols when they saw Jackson at the roundabout on Glasson St before he took off on foot.

“(He ran) into the yard on Hypatia St… police attended the address where they met with the victim of the residence, they were advised of the defendant, checks were conducted,” she said.

“Police were unable to locate the defendant; the victim did not give the defendant permission to enter his yard and made a trespass complaint.”

Solicitor Michael Corbin told the court that 19-year-old Jackson was out of touch with his Indigenous culture, and despite Jackson having never held a job, hasn’t been on government benefits.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Jackson committed the offences while on parole, “which is a significant aggravating feature of your offending,” she said.

For the offence of possessing a dangerous drug, Jackson was sentenced to one month imprisonment to start at the end of his period of imprisonment he is currently serving.

“However I fix a parole eligibility date of today the 23rd of July 2020,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“In respect to the trespass, I will convict but not further punish you, a conviction will be recorded.”