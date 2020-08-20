Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Breaking

Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

Ashley Carter
20th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

Man loses everything as 'squatter' home goes up in flames

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.

Community Newsletter SignUp
hinkler parade maroochydore unit fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        Premium Content Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        News AFTER being detained, police allegedly found the man’s drugs stashed in his pocket.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed robbery

        Premium Content Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed...

        Crime DETAILS: The father-of-two lied about holding a weapon when he robbed a Western...

        Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Premium Content Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Crime 'Please lock your vehicle, protect yourself and the community'