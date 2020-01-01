Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash that killed a man at Karangi on New Years Eve. Photo: Frank Redward.
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash that killed a man at Karangi on New Years Eve. Photo: Frank Redward.
News

Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jan 2020 7:33 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A tragic end to 2019, a man has died after a motorcycle crash at Karangi, 10km west of Coffs Harbour.

The death brings the total number of deaths on Coffs/Clarence police district roads to 21, and is the second in the area for the holiday period.

At 9pm on New Year's Eve, emergency services were called to Coramba Road at Karangi, following reports of a motorcycle crash.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said that police were told that a man had collided with a guard rail, was found on the road after he was thrown from his bike.

Passers-by commenced CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. Despite efforts, the man died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Gorman said that a crime scene was established and police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The man is yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police believe that it was a single vehicle incident, but were seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone that may have been nearby

"Anyone who may have been driving along Coramba Road around the time of the incident, and witnessed or captured dashcam footage of the motorbike, is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799," he said.

It is the second fatality for the area over the Christmas holiday season, after a woman was killed near Moonee when a car left the road and hit a tree, killing the front-seat passenger, and injuring the driver and two children.

clarence police editors picks karangi road fatality
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        premium_icon Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        News Looking for an event to ring in the new decade in style? Here are six options.

        Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        premium_icon Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        Breaking A section of the Warrego Hwy is now open as fire crews have finished cleaning up...

        Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        premium_icon Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        News FROM aviation tragedies to freak abattoir accidents, the southwest was left...

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        News Racegoers turned out in the 1000s for a full six race program and partied the night...