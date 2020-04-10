Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man, aged in his 30s, has been found dead in his cell in a prison this morning.
A man, aged in his 30s, has been found dead in his cell in a prison this morning.
Crime

Man dies in prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
10th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been found dead in his cell at the Townsville prison this morning.

Sources told the Townsville Bulletin the man aged in his early 30s, was found dead about 7.15am in his prison cell at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

It is understood he died from a suspected heart attack in the village at the prison, which is accommodation for prisoners who are progressing to the low-security farm facility.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed the death.

"A male prisoner in custody at Townsville Correctional Centre has passed away this morning," he said.

"QCS are working with QPS to prepare a report for the coroner."

To prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus in the prison, strict new measures including isolating incoming prisoners for 14 days in a cell has been introduced.

Originally published as Man dies in the Townsville prison

prison death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        premium_icon Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        News CFMEU is fighting for the rights of cleaners putting their safety at risk ensuring CS Energy facilities are COVID-19 free.

        How south west police will be monitoring non-essential travel

        premium_icon How south west police will be monitoring non-essential...

        News THIS is how southwest police will be regulating non-essential travel and social...

        MP reveals how vulnerable southwest is to COVID-19 outbreak

        premium_icon MP reveals how vulnerable southwest is to COVID-19 outbreak

        News WITH no ICU beds in all of southwest Queensland, the Warrego MP has outlined a...

        CUTTING IT CLOSE: Local hairdressers need support

        premium_icon CUTTING IT CLOSE: Local hairdressers need support

        News A ROMA hair salon owner says although her doors remain open, her income has...