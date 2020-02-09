Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
News

Man dies in sinkhole fall

9th Feb 2020 8:52 AM

A young man has died after falling into a sinkhole in Mount Gambier overnight.

Police say the man, 20, of Lewiston, fell to his death in the Cave Gardens sinkhole on Bay Rd just before midnight on Saturday.

It is believed he died before emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-heritage listed Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the centre of Mount Gambier.

The sinkhole is surrounded by several viewing platforms, with a path that leads into its centre.

death mt gambier sinkhole sinkhole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        premium_icon Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        News A WESTERN Downs family has been left $250,000 out of pocket.

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        News From fashion on the field at the Miles races to yoga story time with the littlies ...

        Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        premium_icon Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        News Mum-of-three’s life spiralled out of control over drug use.

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors have left a Western Downs couple at their wits end with...