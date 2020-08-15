Menu
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
Man dies in freak fishing accident

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
15th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
A MAN has died after a freak fishing accident in Territory waters.

The 56-year-old was fishing with family and friends in the Darwin Harbour when he was struck in the chest by a large fish which launched itself into the boat.

The group immediately made its way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

Sadly the man passed away.

NT Police said it appeared "to be a freak incident".

"(It) is hugely distressing for the people in the boat and other family and friends of the man," a statement said.

"Police ask that their privacy be respected and as such will not be providing further comment."

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

