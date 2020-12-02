Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
News

Man dies in early morning Emerald crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Drive and River Road at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

editors picks emerald ambulance emerald crash emergency response road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sacrifice and strategy: Secrets behind 88 years of business success

        Premium Content Sacrifice and strategy: Secrets behind 88 years of business...

        Business This local business has relied mainly on good recommendations, word of mouth, and newspaper advertising to get the word out about their work. Here’s why it worked so...

        REVEALED: Dalby’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Dalby’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

        Business AFTER hundreds of votes were cast, Dalby’s Best Young Worker under 25 for 2020 has...

        Alleged Chinchilla meth kingpin taken down after major raids

        Premium Content Alleged Chinchilla meth kingpin taken down after major raids

        News DRUG TAKEDOWN: A Chinchilla woman has been charged with 168 drug trafficking...

        SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Premium Content SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Weather THE Western Downs is set to be toasted by a relentless heatwave this week according...