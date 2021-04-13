Menu
Australia is 'being lapped' by other countries in the vaccine rollout
Man dies from COVID-19 in Qld hospital

Domanii Cameron
13th Apr 2021 10:57 AM
Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, both of which were acquired overseas and detected.

An Australian man in his 80s died in hospital after the case was detected after his arrival from the Philippines via a transit through Papua New Guinea.

"Sadly, a seventh person with COVID-19 has died," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"The 80-year-old returned traveller died in hospital, after contracting coronavirus overseas. He was diagnosed while in hotel quarantine and admitted to hospital on 25 March."

The man who passed away tested positive on March 25.

He transited through PNG but Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she believed he acquired the virus from the Philippines.

"He had been in ICU but not when he died," she said.

Dr Young confirmed the plan to ease current restrictions on Thursday was unaffected by the situation.

"There is no risk to anyone in the community from this case," Dr Young said.

All going well, restrictions will go back to where they were prior to the recent two clusters.

Dr Young said it won't be a slow roll back.

There are 55 active cases across the state.

Originally published as Man dies from COVID-19 in Qld hospital

