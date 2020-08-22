Menu
Man dies following devastating crash in Bundaberg

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 12:40 PM
POLICE are investigating an incident after a man involved in a Bundaberg crash has sadly passed away.

The incident occurred this morning, about 3.30am, when the 39-year-old Branyan man was struck by a car which was travelling along Childers Rd, in Kensington at the time.

A spokesman from QPS said he passed away at the scene.

The 25-year-old male driver was not injured during the crash.

Childers Rd was closed for some time this morning following the incident.

Investigations are currently being conducted by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

