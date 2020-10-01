Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
News

Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.

Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SILO TOURISM: Unique new project coming to Darling Downs

        Premium Content SILO TOURISM: Unique new project coming to Darling Downs

        News ‘VISUAL SPECTACULAR’: A unique tourism opportunity that will tell the Darling Downs’ history on silos is expected to bring huge numbers to the region. DETAILS:

        Beer garden beverages on the cards for Western Downs

        Premium Content Beer garden beverages on the cards for Western Downs

        Business MORE pub patrons can enjoy their beers in outdoor areas thanks to the lifting of...

        Violent glassing leaves 62yo publican unconscious

        Premium Content Violent glassing leaves 62yo publican unconscious

        Crime A man who smashed a beer bottle in a publican’s face in a “completely unprovoked...

        Trucks collide on Warrego Hwy, woman taken to hospital

        Premium Content Trucks collide on Warrego Hwy, woman taken to hospital

        News A COLLISION between two trucks in the Western Downs has led to a woman being sent...