A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has died after being tasered.
Crime

Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 5:39 AM
A man tasered by police after he allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has suffered a medical episode and died.

Police were called to an alleged break and enter at a home on Warana Ave at Mount Lofty, Toowoomba about 6.50pm.

Minutes later, a police dog was stabbed and his handler, a 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs dog squad, was slashed across the face.

A 31-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the break and enter, was subsequently tasered.

Police say he was arrested and treated at the scene, but had a medical episode on the way to hospital.

CPR was performed but the man was pronounced dead at St Vincent's Hospital about 8pm.

The injured policeman received treatment for minor stab wounds.

Police Dog Turbo was taken to a local vet where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Coroner has been advised and the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies after police taser

