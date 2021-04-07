Man dies after hedge trimmer accident

Menu
‘Traumatic and chaotic’: Man dies after shocking hedge trimming accident
by Erin Lyons
7th Apr 2021 8:15 AM

A man has died after a shocking accident while trimming hedges on Sydney's lower north shore, in what paramedics described as a "traumatic and chaotic" scene.

Four crews and a rescue helicopter were sent to Smith Road in Artarmon just after 5pm Tuesday.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for a severe laceration to his right arm.

NSW Ambulance said the man had been using a power tool to trim the hedge.

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Carolyn Parish praised paramedics who worked hard to save the man, who had lost a lot of blood.

"Paramedic crews did an amazing job in an understandably traumatic and chaotic scene," she said.

"The patient had been using a power tool while hedging prior to the medical emergency.

"(He) had lost a large amount of blood. Paramedics worked to stabilise him before getting him to hospital."

