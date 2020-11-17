Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
News

Man dies after crash with tree

Andrew Korner
17th Nov 2020 3:32 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have confirmed a man has died after his car collided with a tree this afternoon.

A witness sounded the alarm just before 1pm, noticing the sedan had crashed down an embankment near the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd, Marburg.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said police were on scene within a few minutes, but nothing could be done to save the man's life.

"Investigations into the cause of the crash are under way with Forensic Crash Unit," Insp Stewart said.

"They are looking at speed as possible factor."

 

A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur

 

The road was closed as police commenced investigations into the tragedy.

Police say the road is likely to remain blocked for several hours.

 

EARLIER: ONE person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at Marburg this afternoon.

Emergency services said a vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd about 1pm.

Firefighters, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

Police say diversions have been put in place and the Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime officers have been called in to investigate due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

It is understood the driver, a male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

More Stories

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes marburg
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with burns to arm, hand after car caught on fire

        Premium Content Man with burns to arm, hand after car caught on fire

        News A MALE with burns to his arm and hand has been transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle caught on fire, 5km east of Roma.

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit

        Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        Premium Content Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        News THIS Miles dad made the costly decision to drink on a morning drive from Chinchilla...