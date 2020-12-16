Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 3:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by own car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Twerking teen heard in court for alleged police assault

        Premium Content Twerking teen heard in court for alleged police assault

        Crime A TEENAGER who allegedly twerked so much at Macca’s the police were called has been...

        4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        Premium Content 4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        News Inland Rail cost blows out to $14.5b, 4600 more jobs for Qld

        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine