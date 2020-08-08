Menu
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
News

Man dies after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
8th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
A man has died eight days after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

The 35-year-old Wynnum man sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a car on Tingal Road in Wynnum on Saturday, August 1 about 6.15pm.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died today.

In the hours following the crash, police called for help from the public to identify the man, as he was not carrying identification.

The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp

He was described as bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper, and was identified by Sunday morning.

The driver, a 48-year-old Brisbane woman, was not physically injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit continue to appeal for witnesses to contact police.

