Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dead, motorcyclist critical after crashes

29th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man is dead and another is in a critical condition following separate crashes in southeast Queensland overnight.

A 31-year-old man has died after his car left the road and hit a power pole on Springfield Rd at Burpengary.

The Morayfield man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Earlier in the night, a motorcyclist was left in a critical condition following an accident at Hillcrest, south of Brisbane.

Police say that about 8.15pm, a Harley-Davidson motorbike was travelling west on Johnson Rd when it hit a medium strip.

The rider then lost control and hit a sign post.

The Brisbane man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating both accidents.

Originally published as Man dead, motorcyclist critical after crashes

burpengary crash fatality morayfield motorcycle crash princess alexandra hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WESTERN DOWNS ELECTIONS: Rolling coverage

        premium_icon WESTERN DOWNS ELECTIONS: Rolling coverage

        News KEEP up to date the with latest information from the Western Downs Regional Council elections.

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        Politics If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine, ECQ warns

        Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        premium_icon Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Interstate grey nomads a threat to Outback towns