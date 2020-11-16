The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Budgeree Road, Toongabbie, about 10.30pm where they found a 49-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News

The homicide squad has been called in and a crime scene was established.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Wentworth Avenue is closed in both directions between Ballandella and Barangaroo roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man dead in Sydney stabbing