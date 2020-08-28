Menu
Man dead, boy critical after Melb storm

28th Aug 2020 5:15 AM

 

A Victorian man has been killed and a five-year-old boy is fighting for life after separate incidents where trees were toppled over during wild weather in Melbourne overnight.

Victoria Police confirmed a 59-year-old man died after a tree fell on his car while he was leaving a shopping centre car park at the intersection of Terrys Ave and Ena Road just after 6pm.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and has since died. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to come forward.

Separately, the young boy was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital about 6pm after being hit by a tree that fell onto the road in Blackburn South, according to Nine News reports.

The shock incidents come during a night of wild weather which saw Victoria's SES receive more than 1400 calls for help.

 

 

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to "batten down the hatches" as a cold front sweeps through the state with damaging winds, thunderstorms and possible hail.

Winds were set to reach gusts of more than 120km/h outside of Melbourne, including areas such as Wonthaggi, Sale, Bairnsdale, Orbost, Falls Creek and Omeo.

The strongest were recorded at Wilsons Promontory, which received 145km/h gusts.

 

 

