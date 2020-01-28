Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man ‘crushed’ by concrete slabs on worksite

by Shiloh Payne
28th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital this morning after he was crushed by construction material at his Gold Coast workplace.

Paramedics were called to a Molendinar address at 11.15am after a worker was reportedly crushed by construction material.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered leg and pelvic injuries after concrete slabs fell onto him.

The critical care and High Acuity Response Units attended the scene, and took the man in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crushed industrial site man killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        premium_icon Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        News A mutual agreement in Council’s first meeting for 2020

        Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        premium_icon Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        News A young girl required stitches from some broken glass in Lions Park.

        Chinchilla drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon Chinchilla drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From a motorist falling asleep in the Macca’s drive-thru to a mum caught five times...

        GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        News Australia Day photos from the RSL Memorial Club and Club Hotel.