Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
Crime

Man critically hurt in student attack involving six kids

13th Feb 2020 7:34 PM

A man is in intensive care after allegedly being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a train station north of Perth.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe the students were all wearing their school uniform.

It is also believed there may have been an incident on a bus travelling to the station which may have been linked to the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        premium_icon Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        News “This was the driest any local had ever seen it,” Julie Nixon said about her stud farm near Dulacca. But recent rain has offered them some relief.

        Water rising at the Weir set to flood Chinchilla Tara Rd

        Water rising at the Weir set to flood Chinchilla Tara Rd

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council has issued a warning to the residents of...

        NAMED: 33 to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 33 to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News People fronting Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.