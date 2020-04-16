Man ‘critical’ as alleged attacker is refused bail

A MAN charged with grievous bodily harm over an attack on a 20-year-old man was refused bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Timothy Clinton Edwards, 29, appeared in the courtroom by video link from the Bundaberg watch-house.

Edwards is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Edwards allegedly used a 1.5m-long

L-shaped pipe to strike two people who lived next door to him.

As a result of the alleged incident, a 20-year-old man is in a Brisbane hospital with a significant head injury.

The other victim was struck in the ribs.

The court was told at the time of the offence, Edwards was on bail for a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the victim hit in the head was "critical" and on ventilation.

He said it was possible the charges against Edwards could be upgraded.

Edwards' lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court he accepted there was a strong case against his client and there were a number of witnesses.

Mr Dwyer said at the time of the alleged offences his client was on bail for an indictable offence and he was armed.

He said if Edwards was granted bail he would be willing to live at a remote property owned by his father.

Mr Dwyer said his client suffered from mental health issues including paranoid schizophrenia and drug-induced psychosis.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the objection to bail tendered by the prosecution and submissions from Mr Dwyer.

He also took into account the fact one of the alleged victims had been intubated.

Mr Moloney said the allegations against Edwards were extremely serious and agreed there was a strong case against him. "The prosecution have indicated charges may be upgraded in time, but I'm dealing with the charges before me today," the magistrate said.

"The allegations are extremely serious and if he was to be convicted of them it couldn't be said that at this stage he would be in custody for any longer than would be justified - the case against him is extremely strong.

"His history in regards to violence is not a bad one, the worst conviction on his history in terms of penalty was an $800 fine for some drug offences in 2013.

"I am of the view that he has no shown cause for why his further detention is not justified, he is an unacceptable risk given the seriousness of the offences to fail to appear and surrender into custody, he's an unacceptable risk to commit further offences and he's an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety or welfare of others."

Bail was refused and Edwards was remanded in custody. The matters were adjourned and scheduled for further mention on August 13.