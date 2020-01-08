Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
News

Man critical after being pulled from water

by Luke Mortimer
8th Jan 2020 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics have been treating the man after the near-drowning around Runaway Bay Marina at Hollywell, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

It's believed the man may have suffered from a medical episode while in the water.

Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham
Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham

Paramedics were called to a location near Azalea Ave and Centenary Dr after "reports of a post-immersion incident" at 4.40pm.

The man of an undisclosed age was still being assessed at the scene about 5.30pm.

critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP UP: Drink driver caught in parked car

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP UP: Drink driver caught in parked car

        News A spending spree with a stolen bank card, heated 3am hospital argument, break and enters are just some of the crimes that went down in Roma this week.

        Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        premium_icon Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        News Aussie Helpers charity co-founder Brian Egan who has died.

        Ink up for wildlife

        premium_icon Ink up for wildlife

        News Local tattoo artist turns to her skills to help raise thousands for the wildlife...

        Drought stricken town opens homes to fire-affected families

        premium_icon Drought stricken town opens homes to fire-affected families

        News The town of Cunnamulla is opening their vacant homes to bushfire families.