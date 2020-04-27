Man crashed motorcycle into Chinchilla property

CRASH: A Chinchilla man crashed his bike and took off from police running on foot. Pic: Supplied

A MOTOBIKE rider lost control of his bike last night flipping it into a yard on Zeller St Chinchilla, when the male rider saw police he took off on foot and jumped through people's yards, successfully evading police.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the rider abandoned the trail bike in the yard on Sunday, April 26.

"Local police were patrolling in Chinchilla last night when they heard a motorcycle revving loudly and the sound of tyres locking up at around 8.40pm in Atkins Street near the intersection with Zeller Street," the spokeswoman said.

"The motorcycle then collided with the gutter and the rider lost control and entered a yard in Zeller Street, where the motorcycle (trail bike) came to stop in the backyard.

"Patrols by police were unable to locate the rider.

"The bike has been seized and investigations are continuing."