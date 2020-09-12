Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

by Melissa Iaria
12th Sep 2020 1:55 PM

A 40-minute trip across town to pick up a cheap mattress turned into an expensive exercise for man who was one of 109 Victorians fined for breaching lockdown rules over the past 24 hours.

The driver was caught travelling from Ascot Vale to the outer Melbourne suburb of Keysborough about 45km away, told police he was on his way to collect the mattress, which he found "cheap" on Facebook.

Other fines dished out included a man and woman found at a friend's holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula where they planned to stay the weekend.

letterspromo

Two women hanging out at Tarneit railway station without a valid reason were also penalised.

Twenty people were caught failing to wear a mask, while 36 were fined for breaking curfew.

More than 2000 vehicles were checked and 2590 spot checks were done on people at homes, businesses and public places statewide.

Police have conducted 419,772 spot checks since March 21.

Originally published as Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Premium Content JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Crime POLICE are investigating the alleged theft of a car from a Chinchilla address overnight.

        Mum charged with drug trafficking for driving on meth

        Premium Content Mum charged with drug trafficking for driving on meth

        Crime A young Western Downs mum faced court on a string of charges

        Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Premium Content Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Crime PUNCHES were allegedly thrown in a rage between two men, with police rushing to the...

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire