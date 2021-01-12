Menu
Robert William Sleight was fined $750 for failing to report to the Child Protection Offender Registry.
Crime

Man convicted of viewing abuse images ‘forgets’ to report

Felicity Ripper
11th Jan 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Sunshine Coast man says he forgot to report to police after he was convicted of accessing child abuse images.

Robert William Sleight, from Little Mountain, was on Monday fined $750 for failing to report to the Child Protection Offender Registry in November last year.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Sleight, 50, became a reportable offender after he was convicted in 2018 of using a carriage service to access child abuse images.

Sgt Newman said Sleight was required to report to the registry every February, May, August and November.

He said the obligations were a key method in managing reportable offenders who were living in the community and aimed to protect children.

When police attended Sleight's home on December 1, he told them his failure to report was an oversight.

Sleight on Monday pleaded guilty to failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection Act 2004.

"He tells me he had set up an electronic calendar which provides him with notifications that it was time to do a periodic report," duty lawyer Matt Cooper told Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

"He tells me that in November this malfunctioned and he simply forgot."

Mr Cooper said Sleight, a retail store manager, had been compliant with his obligations for two years leading up to the offence.

"After his conviction for the offence that gave rise to him being a reportable offender, he faced significant difficulties in obtaining employment no doubt due to the fact a conviction was recorded," Mr Cooper said.

He argued another conviction being recorded could make it even more difficult for Sleight to find work.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the conviction already recorded on Sleight's history was more serious.

"Given your previous conviction, I can't see how this would have any bearing at all," she said.

A conviction was recorded.

