Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was arrested a month after being released from jail.
The man was arrested a month after being released from jail.
News

Man confused over bail fined a month after getting out of prison

Meg Gannon
30th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS some confusion over bail conditions that led Cody Cortes to reappear in court just a month after being released from custody.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the Dalby Magistrates Court Cortes was required to stay at an address in Dalby from April 15 as per his bail conditions after serving time in custody.

On April 16 at 3am, Dalby police conducted a check on the address in Dalby but were unable to find the defendant.

Two residents at the house told police said he was not at the address at the time.

Police re-attended the address at 11am on April 17 and found the defendant, who he was staying at his mother’s house and believed his bail conditions began on April 17.

Appearing by telephone in court, Cortes said he was confused about the starting date of his bail conditions.

“I wasn’t aware that it started on the night I got out of prison,” he said.

“It was an honest mistake”.

Cortes pleaded guilty to a breach of bail condition.

He was fined $200, and no conviction was recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to her ‘precious little man’

        premium_icon Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to her ‘precious little man’

        News Almost a week after two boys were killed in a rollover on a rural property, the mother of one of the children has spoken of her grief.

        FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        premium_icon FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        News POLICE have located a stolen vehicle taken for a joy ride between Hervey Bay and...

        Chinchilla Botanic Parkland turns one

        premium_icon Chinchilla Botanic Parkland turns one

        News It has now been one year since Chinchilla’s botanic parkland officially opened.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients