Man confused over bail fined a month after getting out of prison

IT WAS some confusion over bail conditions that led Cody Cortes to reappear in court just a month after being released from custody.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the Dalby Magistrates Court Cortes was required to stay at an address in Dalby from April 15 as per his bail conditions after serving time in custody.

On April 16 at 3am, Dalby police conducted a check on the address in Dalby but were unable to find the defendant.

Two residents at the house told police said he was not at the address at the time.

Police re-attended the address at 11am on April 17 and found the defendant, who he was staying at his mother’s house and believed his bail conditions began on April 17.

Appearing by telephone in court, Cortes said he was confused about the starting date of his bail conditions.

“I wasn’t aware that it started on the night I got out of prison,” he said.

“It was an honest mistake”.

Cortes pleaded guilty to a breach of bail condition.

He was fined $200, and no conviction was recorded.