Crime

Man claimed classic guitar blaze ‘rid him of demons’

by Lea Emery
26th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
A GOLD Coast man set his 1952 Fender electric guitar on fire on the side of a road because he was trying to rid himself of demons.

The guitar was worth at least $2500.

Scott Hughes pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to setting an unauthorised fire.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kasey Lowe told the court police were called after Hughes was seen lighting the fire in Labrador about 9.45pm on August 4.

"Police saw the defendant standing next to the fire and poking it with a stick," she said.

Sgt Lowe said Hughes told police he was having problems relating to the coronavirus pandemic and his family and was "letting out the demons".

Hughes, who represented himself in court, gave a letter from his doctors to court.

"I am getting help at the moment," he said.

"(The guitar) and my Harley (Davidson), was my pride and joy."

Hughes wore a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket when he appeared in court.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie said it was good Hughes was getting help.

He fined Hughes $250.

