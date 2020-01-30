Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
News

Man charged with murder over Cairns stabbing death

30th Jan 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 27-yaer-old man with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Cairns on Tuesday night.

About 11pm, police were called to a home in Downing St, Earlville, after reports of an altercation during which the victim received a fatal injury.

Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean

He was driven to Cairns Hospital by another man and woman where he died.

The 27-yaer-old Earlville man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cairns murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the upkeep of a working car thanks to Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba.

        Two cars stolen from Western Downs town

        premium_icon Two cars stolen from Western Downs town

        News Two families in a Western Downs town have woken up to find their cars stolen...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Students of our region head back to school

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Students of our region head back to school

        News See all the faces from the photo you submitted as students got ready for their...

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.