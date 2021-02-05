Menu
Dwayne Johnstone, who was allegedly shot dead by a prison officer outside Lismore Base Hospital in 2019.
Crime

Man charged over fatal shooting of inmate outside hospital

Aisling Brennan
5th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM
A NSW Corrective Services officer has been charged with manslaughter following the alleged fatal shooting of an Aboriginal man in custody outside Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District officers were called to Lismore Base Hospital about 7.30pm on March 15, 2019 after reports of a shooting outside the facility.

Upon arrival, they located Numulgi man Dwayne Johnstone, 43, who was allegedly shot by a Corrective Services officer while attempting to escape.

He had been under Corrective Services custody at the time.

Mr Johnstone was immediately treated in hospital but died a short time later.

Richmond Police District established Strike Force Degance to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The matter was heard by Magistrate O'Sullivan at a Coronial Inquest in October 2020, where she made the decision to refer her findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions and suspend the inquest until the DPP's investigation concluded or a verdict has been delivered by a jury.

Following extensive inquiries and a coronial inquest, a 57-year-old man attended Lismore Police Station today.

He was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of manslaughter.

He is due to face Lismore Local Court on March 29.

inmate shooting lismore base hospital lismore coronial inquest lismore crime northern rivers crime nsw corrective services
Lismore Northern Star

