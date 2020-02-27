Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man charged with grievous bodily harm against brother

Marguerite Cuddihy
27th Feb 2020 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango this week.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

grievous bodily harm kingaroy court kingaroy crime nanango grievous bodily harm south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma-to-be found guilty of meth possession

        premium_icon Grandma-to-be found guilty of meth possession

        News The woman’s lawyer pushed for a suspended sentence, so she could be present for the birth of her first grandchild.

        $39k to open store and install water tanks in Chinchilla

        premium_icon $39k to open store and install water tanks in Chinchilla

        News A $39,920 funding boost will see water tanks installed and general store opened in...

        • 27th Feb 2020 9:54 AM
        20 of south west Queensland’s horrific murders

        premium_icon 20 of south west Queensland’s horrific murders

        News DATING as far back as 1871 here are 20 of the most horrific murders to take place...

        Youths charged over stolen car

        premium_icon Youths charged over stolen car

        News ANOTHER car has been stolen from Chinchilla after the keys were left in the...