Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested outside Aldi in Booval on September 22. He has since been charged with attempted murder.
A man was arrested outside Aldi in Booval on September 22. He has since been charged with attempted murder.
News

Man charged with attempted murder over alleged bow attack

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd Sep 2020 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 25-year-old Ipswich man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl with a compound bow.

At 4.40pm on Tuesday, the Bundamba man was seen walking from Booval train station along South Station Rd holding a bow.

He then allegedly shot the bow at a female jogger and a moving vehicle.

The man was described as wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

He then entered the Aldi supermarket on South Station Rd, where he allegedly shot the bow again and hit a 15-year-old girl.

The North Booval teenager was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with stomach and hand injuries.

Members of the public apprehended the man until police arrived to take him into custody.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, or motorists and homeowners with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

aldi crime crossbow attack editors picks ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Premium Content EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Weather HEAVY showers responsible for the flooded drought plains in Queensland’s west are expected to hit the Surat Basin region later this evening.

        Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        Premium Content Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        News “YOU’RE not taking my f — king dog,” a Chinchilla woman who obstructed police who...

        100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Premium Content 100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Careers Senex Energy to create 100 jobs in Surat Basin gas fields

        Young mum fights sister in Chinchilla Hospital car park

        Premium Content Young mum fights sister in Chinchilla Hospital car park

        Crime WHILE a grandmother lay in a hospital bed, her granddaughters began arguing in the...