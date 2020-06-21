Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Knife crime
Knife crime
News

Man charged with armed robbery after threatening servo staff

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
21st Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-old man has been charged with armed robbery after an incident at a service station on the Warrego Highway in Chinchilla’s east.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man allegedly pulled a knife on staff members after refusing to pay for his items at 3:30am on Friday June 19.

“They were buying cigarettes they refused to pay,” the spokeswoman said.

“The offender produced a knife and left.”

Police arrested the man a couple of hours later.

He is remanded in custody and is expected to front the Dalby Magistrates Court on July 9.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria virus spike could keep Qld border shut

        premium_icon Victoria virus spike could keep Qld border shut

        News With Queensland desperately hoping to avoid a jump in COVID-19 cases like in Victoria, there is a chance our borders will stay shut.

        Council installs signage along parkrun route

        premium_icon Council installs signage along parkrun route

        News Chinchilla’s Charleys Creek parkrun now boasts signage consistent with Dalby and...

        Why today is the best day of winter

        premium_icon Why today is the best day of winter

        Weather Winter solstice: Why today is the best day of winter

        DRUG BUST: massive supply seized in the southwest

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: massive supply seized in the southwest

        Crime A major drug bust has been made in the southwest this week.