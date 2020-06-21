Man charged with armed robbery after threatening servo staff
A 23-YEAR-old man has been charged with armed robbery after an incident at a service station on the Warrego Highway in Chinchilla’s east.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man allegedly pulled a knife on staff members after refusing to pay for his items at 3:30am on Friday June 19.
“They were buying cigarettes they refused to pay,” the spokeswoman said.
“The offender produced a knife and left.”
Police arrested the man a couple of hours later.
He is remanded in custody and is expected to front the Dalby Magistrates Court on July 9.