Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.
Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.
Crime

Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

by Chris Clarke
3rd Nov 2020 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.

The man was shot by police in the leg about 11.35am, after a siege which started about 2.50am at a Kingsley Street address.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery.

The man has since been charged with three counts each of serious assault of a police officer and dangerous conduct with a weapon.

 

Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Picture: Richard Walker
Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Picture: Richard Walker

 

He has also been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Walloon man is next due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this month.

Investigations by the Ethical Standards Command are continuing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maranoa Council votes on controversial meatworks project

        Premium Content Maranoa Council votes on controversial meatworks project

        News MARANOA Regional Council has voted on the future meatworks project, which could bring secondary industry to the strong grazing region.

        Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Premium Content Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Crime A JUVENILE will face Dalby Children's Court on three charges after they allegedly...

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Premium Content Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Crime DALBY police were out in force on the weekend, apprehending several alleged drug...