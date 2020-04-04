A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a grandmother who was shot in the head at her home in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

A MAN has been remanded in custody, charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was shot in the head in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Yu Liu, 22, is also charged with attempting to enter a dwelling with intent at night.

Liu was arrested on Friday at Upper Caboolture and charged over the alleged shooting of a woman at Morayfield on November 6, last year.

Caboolture detectives allege at 10pm that night, six people went to a Hargrave St, Morayfield address in two vehicles.

A man knocked on the front door and when the victim went to the door she was shot in the face, police allege.

CCTV footage of the Morayfield house. Picture: 9 News Brisbane

She suffered serious head injuries which required surgery.

Investigators believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, in that the wrong address was targeted by the alleged offenders.

At the request of Liu's solicitor, Brisbane Magistrate Hay remanded him in custody until Monday, when he will make a bail application.

Police continue to appeal for the other people who attended the address in the two cars to assist with investigations.

Police urged anyone with knowledge of the incident and anyone involved to contact police.

Originally published as Man charged over 'mistaken identity' shooting of grandma