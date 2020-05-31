Man charged for waving stick and yelling at drivers

Drivers had a shock when they drove past an intoxicated man waving a stick.

Drivers had a shock when they drove past an intoxicated man waving a stick.

DRIVERS in Dalby received a shock when they drove past an “intoxicated” Herbert Henry Morgan, who was waving a stick and yelling on the side of a road.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court Dalby police received a call on April 20 about a man who was standing on the side of a road, calling out to drivers.

The informant told police Morgan was holding a stick and waving it at cars driving past.

Morgan was telling drivers to call him an ambulance as he had injured his leg.

When police arrived at the scene, Morgan couldn’t explain what was wrong with his leg and it became clear to police he was “heavily intoxicated”, according to sergeant Brady.

The defendant pleaded guilty by way of a letter to committing public nuisance.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Morgan $250, and no conviction was recorded.