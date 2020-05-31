Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drivers had a shock when they drove past an intoxicated man waving a stick.
Drivers had a shock when they drove past an intoxicated man waving a stick.
News

Man charged for waving stick and yelling at drivers

Meg Gannon
31st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS in Dalby received a shock when they drove past an “intoxicated” Herbert Henry Morgan, who was waving a stick and yelling on the side of a road.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court Dalby police received a call on April 20 about a man who was standing on the side of a road, calling out to drivers.

The informant told police Morgan was holding a stick and waving it at cars driving past.

Morgan was telling drivers to call him an ambulance as he had injured his leg.

When police arrived at the scene, Morgan couldn’t explain what was wrong with his leg and it became clear to police he was “heavily intoxicated”, according to sergeant Brady.

The defendant pleaded guilty by way of a letter to committing public nuisance.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Morgan $250, and no conviction was recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man tried to drive friend to hospital while on drugs

        premium_icon Man tried to drive friend to hospital while on drugs

        News The man wiped away a tear as he heard the charges read out to him.

        Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        premium_icon Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        News The Chinchilla mother spent one night in custody.

        FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        premium_icon FOUND: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

        News POLICE have located a stolen vehicle taken for a joy ride between Hervey Bay and...