Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with a public nuisance offence.

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail.

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.

Making light of the situation, he is then arrested by police.

Will West Whiting posted the video to Facebook.

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.