Man charged after death of unborn baby

A man has been charged over the death of an unborn baby. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

A MAN has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences following the alleged assault of his pregnant teenage partner and the death of her unborn baby in NSW's central west.

Police were called to Orange Health Service on Tuesday after a 19-year-old woman - who was 21 weeks pregnant - had allegedly been assaulted and lost her baby.

The teen first presented at the Condobolin District Hospital on Sunday before returning the next day in distress, according to police.

As the woman and her 21-year-old male partner travelled to Orange for further treatment, she gave birth in the car.

The baby girl was declared dead on arrival.

The couple had argued while travelling by car from Queensland to the NSW central west region, police say.

The man allegedly assaulted her on several occasions during the journey.

He has been charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order.

The 21-year-old has been refused bail and is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Wednesday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) Lifeline 13 11 14