Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BOGGED: Karl Alexander Brunato faced Chinchilla court for drink drivingPic: Kit De Guymer KIT
BOGGED: Karl Alexander Brunato faced Chinchilla court for drink drivingPic: Kit De Guymer KIT
News

Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

Peta McEachern
8th Oct 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police stopped to help a group of men stranded in a bogged car, it ultimately led to the drunk driver Karl Alexander Brunato landing in an even stickier situation in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred on August 7, at 11pm when officers came across a car bogged on Chinchilla Tara Rd, in Crossroads.

Senior constable Tahana said the young driver, Brunato, was subsequently issued a roadside breath test.

“He received a reading of 0.108,” she said.

The court heard Brunato admitted to police before the test that he drank four beers that evening – 15 minutes prior to jumping behind the wheel.

Brunato told Magistrate Tracy Mossop that he had enrolled in a QTOP program to address his drinking and was remorseful of his actions.

Magistrate Mossop said as it was Brunato’s first drink driving offence she would not record a conviction.

On Thursday, July 20, Brunato pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle alcohol limit, and was fined $400, and disqualified from driving for three months.

chinchilla magistrates court chinchilla tara road drink driving charge karl alexander brunato

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara woman helps arrested man escape custody during drug raid

        Premium Content Tara woman helps arrested man escape custody during drug...

        News ‘You f--king dog, what the f--k’: A 33-year-old woman saw red after witnessing her mate in handcuffs, prompting her to free him in a bizarre incident with police.

        WATCH: How rural servo smash and grab unfolded

        Premium Content WATCH: How rural servo smash and grab unfolded

        News A VIDEO shows thieves armed with hammers smash their way into a Miles business...

        Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters at Chinchilla Magistrates Court today

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs