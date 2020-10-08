Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

WHEN police stopped to help a group of men stranded in a bogged car, it ultimately led to the drunk driver Karl Alexander Brunato landing in an even stickier situation in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred on August 7, at 11pm when officers came across a car bogged on Chinchilla Tara Rd, in Crossroads.

Senior constable Tahana said the young driver, Brunato, was subsequently issued a roadside breath test.

“He received a reading of 0.108,” she said.

The court heard Brunato admitted to police before the test that he drank four beers that evening – 15 minutes prior to jumping behind the wheel.

Brunato told Magistrate Tracy Mossop that he had enrolled in a QTOP program to address his drinking and was remorseful of his actions.

Magistrate Mossop said as it was Brunato’s first drink driving offence she would not record a conviction.

On Thursday, July 20, Brunato pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle alcohol limit, and was fined $400, and disqualified from driving for three months.