Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police used capsicum spray when they arrested Jacob Pascoe. Picture: Trevor Veale
Police used capsicum spray when they arrested Jacob Pascoe. Picture: Trevor Veale
Crime

Man capsicum sprayed after throwing wardrobe at police

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man said he was suffering an anxiety attack when he threw a wardrobe at police resulting in him being capsicum sprayed.

Jacob Pascoe, 22 at the time of the offence, now 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to obstructing police.

On August 12 at 1.20pm police were called to a Barney Point address in relation to a disturbance.

Police heard yelling and a man slam a window shut before they saw a pregnant woman leave the house.

They found Pascoe in a rear bedroom with a door closed. He was told why police were there and they said they wanted to talk to him.

Pascoe was aggressive and said he would not speak to the police. Police tried to calm him but Pascoe became more aggressive and yelled at them to "f--- off".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Pascoe was detained and yelled out in anger, clenched his fist and pointed at the police.

They told him there were not going to leave and for him to calm down, when Pascoe, in anger, started throwing items in his room damaging property.

He threw a freestanding wardrobe in the direction of the police, which was when they used capsicum spray and arrested him.

letterspromo

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the use of capsicum spray was extra-curial punishment against her client.

She told the court when the police arrived Pascoe was suffering an anxiety attack and when they came into his room the situation escalated.

She said the incident started when his partner and brother got into an argument.

Pascoe was sentenced to a nine month good behaviour bond of $300.

No conviction was recorded.

Read more court:

'I'll smash your head in': Violent man released from prison

DV accused refused bail a second time

NAME AND SHAME: Motorists driving around unlicensed

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone obstruct police name and shame obstruct police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids distressed as trio break into Ipswich home, steal sword

        Premium Content Kids distressed as trio break into Ipswich home, steal sword

        News IT WAS the crying of four petrified children that alerted a criminal to a family’s location during a dramatic break-in.

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        Amputation won’t hold back fearless local from next adventure

        Premium Content Amputation won’t hold back fearless local from next...

        News AFTER losing both her legs, a Chinchilla woman feared she would never be able to...

        Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        Premium Content Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        News The owner of a road train involved in a fiery crash that triggered the largest...