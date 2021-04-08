Man called cops on himself after breaking woman’s nose

A South Burnett man faced court after breaking his partner’s nose and then turning himself into the police. File Photo.

Police were alerted to a violent domestic incident by a South Burnett man after he pushed his partner into a wall and broke her nose.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court via video link, the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting a woman occasioning bodily harm, breaching a domestic violence order, and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said police were called to a Murgon address on February 27 by the defendant, who admitted to breaking his partner's nose during an altercation.

"Police received a triple-zero call from the defendant. He said, 'I broke her nose'," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"Police attended the address. When they arrived, the defendant said 'the dog's over there. I broke her nose. I want to go back to jail, I'm on parole'.

"He then wanted to get in the back of the police car, which he did."

Officers located the aggrieved at the property, who was bleeding from the nose.

She told police she'd been out drinking and when she came home an argument began between the two.

"At some stage the aggrieved was pushed by the defendant into a wall, causing the wall the crack and leaving a large hole," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"This escalated into a fight with punches being thrown by both parties."

Sergeant Gangemi said due to the significant injury sustained by the aggrieved, and the fact the defendant was on parole at the time, the prosecution would be asking for 15-month imprisonment.

The defendant was represented by Mark Oliver from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service.

Mr Oliver said he'd be seeking a suspended prison sentence for his client.

"He realised what he'd done was wrong and rang the police and advised them he'd broken her nose," he said.

"And although he might have called her a dog, he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced the defendant to 15 months imprisonment with an immediate parole eligibility date.

Convictions were recorded.