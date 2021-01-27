Man busts stranger urinating on $80k car

A Melbourne business-owner has shared footage of the moment he busted a stranger urinating on his $80,000 BMW.

Leo Alhalabi, who runs a digital agency in the city, posted the video to his Instagram asking his followers what they would do in such a situation.

The clip shows a man relieving himself on his car's back left tyre which was parked in a quiet suburban street, in broad daylight on January 14.

Horrified by the stranger's act, the 24-year-old then rushes out to confront the man.

RELATED: Brisbane woman's shock as man poos in yard

Leo Alhalabi, 24, of Melbourne, was shocked to find a man urinating on his $80,000 BMW. Picture: Instagram/leoalhalabi

"What are you doing mate? Why are you pissing on my car for?" he asks, adding, "Do you know me?"

The stranger had parked his white Toyota behind the Mr Alhabi's year-old M4.

"Why did you park specifically here to piss on my car? Is it because it's a nice car?" Mr Alhalabi asks again.

The man can be heard mumbling a response probing the business owner to repeat his question. "Why piss here?"

"I was just pissing there because I haven't got a bathroom," the man responds.

RELATED: Brisbane's original poo jogger exposed

Leo, who owns a digital agency, confronts the man in front of his car, which he bought new in January last year. Picture: Instagram/leoalhalabi

Mr Alhalabi can then be heard laughing before saying, "You don't have a bathroom, so you piss on my car?"

The man repeatedly apologised and offered to clean the BMW.

An annoyed Mr Alhalabi then says, "You're going to clean it right now," before saying, "Life is all about forgiveness, OK? So I'm not going to do anything to you."

His comment prompted the man to apologise again, explaining: "There is no bathroom in the city."

Mr Alhalabi told him it was "OK" before escorting him inside to give him a bottle of water to wash off the urine.

The man repeatedly apologised, explaining there was no bathroom nearby. Picture: Instagram/leoalhalabi

"There's a tree. A car's not to piss on," the business owner's friend could be heard saying.

Mr Alhalabi called the police, who he claims told him there was nothing they could do about it.

The clip then shows the man washing off his urine before ending with Mr Alhalabi writing:

"Don't let people trick you out of your position. I'll take the no assault charges or jail time.

"Despite how much they may have deserved it."

Since sharing the post last week, many have inundated the comments section praising him for "handling it like a champ".

He then offered to wash the tyre. Picture: Instagram/leoalhalabi

"WTF. Handled it like a true champ bro, respect!" one person wrote.

"If someone did that to my car they'd freaking replace the wheels, nevermind wash them ... kudos to you for staying calm bro," another added.

"Bro this is messed up. Well done holding it together!" a third person said, while a fourth added: "Wut? Didn't think that was real for a sec."

One Instagram user questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming it was suspicious how quickly the stranger was able to finish urinating and turn to face the man.

In a separate post from January last year, Mr Alhalabi can be seen unwrapping the BMW - a car he's been "dreaming" of buying for four years.

"I bought my dream car today ... an M4!" he captioned the post.

"For those who know me, know how much of a huge moment this is. I thought I'd get you at 25, managed to do so at 23.

"Dreams do come true, I know because I pictured this moment a thousand times in my mind."

News.com.au has contacted Mr Alhalabi for comment.

Originally published as Man busts stranger urinating on $80k car