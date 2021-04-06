Man busted nearly four times the limit on country road

A Western Downs man has been told by a magistrate that holding a licence is a privilege, after he was caught nearly four times the legal limit while driving near Meandarra.

Kevin James Wallace faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6, charged with driving under the influence of a liquor.

The court heard Wallace was intercepted by police along the Meandarra Talwood Road in Westmar on January 30, and subjected him to a roadside breath test.

He returned a positive result roadside, and was conveyed to hospital where blood tests revealed he had a reading of 0.192, nearly four times the legal limit.

Representing himself, Wallace said he didn’t try to make a habit of drink driving, and deeply regretted his offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Wallace that even on country roads, he shouldn’t be driving while being so intoxicated.

“You are a risk of injury and death for yourself, and to others on the road,” she said.

“While you might be less of a risk out there, the reality is, you are still a risk quite frankly.”

Wallace pleaded guilty and was fined $900.

He was then disqualified from driving for eight months.

“Having a licence is a privilege, not a right, you need to do the right thing as a road user,” Magistrate Mossop said.

No conviction was recorded.

