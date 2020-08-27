Man busted 58km over limit on wrong side of Warrego Hwy

AN ELDERLY man put his life and the life of others at risk when he was clocked travelling at a deathwish speed along the Warrego Highway in an 80km zone near Brigalow.

Chinchilla police senior constable James Leahy said on Sunday, August 23, police intercepted an 80-year-old man travelling at 138 km/hr in a 80km speed zone in Brigalow.

“The offender has then overtaken a vehicle heading into Brigalow over double unbroken white lines on a corner,” snr const Leahy said.

“This epitomises the issues police are facing on our roads, a complete disregard for their own safety and the safety of other road users.

“The offender was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for $1245 and eight demerit points for the exceed speed, and his licence will be suspended for six to nine months.

“He was also issued a Traffic Infringement Notice for overtaking on double unbroken white lines for $385 and three demerit points.”

Snr const Leahy said their message of ‘every K over is a killer,’ and the Fatal Five campaign is not sinking in after officers caught dozens of motorists flouting road rules.

“The message is not getting through to some, we are still attending fatal car crashes and Chinchilla police have issued over 900 Traffic Infringement Notices this year,” snr const Leahy said.

“It is absolutely unacceptable behaviour - a driver’s licence is a privilege not a right, and that privilege can be taken away through your actions.

“If you speed, you will be caught, it’s not just your licence you’re are risking, or your job, it is your life.

“This week is about targeting road related offences in an effort to put downward pressure on the states road toll, and the significant impact that the result of a fatal car crash has on the surviving members of the family of the deceased.