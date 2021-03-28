Man busted 42km/h over speed limit on Coast road

Officers from Maryborough Police Station intercepted a vehicle travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on March 18.

A man has been busted driving 42km over the speed limit on a Fraser Coast road.

At about 12.53pm, officers detected the black Mitsubishi travelling 42km/h over the speed limit along Boonooroo Road, Granville.

As a result, the driver, a 47-year-old Nambour man, was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the Fatal Five when they get into a vehicle - speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors cannot only damage the lives of motorists, but also those around them.

