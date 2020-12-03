Menu
A Coast man racked up 42 domestic violence breaches from behind bars. Picture: File.
Crime

Man breaches violence order 42 times from jail

Laura Pettigrew
3rd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A Coast man has walked away from court with a fine after breaching a domestic violence order 42 times from jail.

The man was in custody at Brisbane Correctional Centre between July 23 and August 19 when he made or received phone calls that constituted the breaches.

The 32 year old was originally charged with 42 counts of contravening a domestic violence order, but pleaded guilty to one count after the charge was altered to include all violations.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said the man had a two-page criminal history which included domestic violence offences.

He suggested a suspended sentence.

Child molester's 'very last' chance to walk free

Child molester bailed to live at Sunshine Coast caravan park

Lawyer Donna Hanslow Hastie said the calls were consensual.

"They flowed both to and from by client," she said.

"They were technical breaches only, there was no unwanted contact and at no stage was there any threats, intimidation or harassment.

"At no stage did the aggrieved express the calls were unwanted or asked for her number be removed from his phone."

Ms Hanslow Hastie said the man was taking part in positive rehabilitation, had downloaded the Headstart app, was working and had started a new relationship.

She asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist to impose a fine for the breaches.

Mr Stjernqvist said the man knew he shouldn't have been calling his ex-girlfriend and fined him $900.

Convictions were recorded.

